Winter Park, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
March 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuC79: The Gold Cheetah, a new book by T. L. Daniels Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
"Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friend."
John 15:13
This story is about faith, the values of friendship, unification, help, and good vs. evil. Light shines in a world full of darkness, but in this story, darkness does not consume the light. This motivation drives us to be strong, courageous, and resistant to fear. We are a creation full of resilience, compassion, and love for one another. This love is demonstrated through perseverance, patience, long suffering, and our ability to endure. The author chose this theme to inspire change, to encourage others to help, consistently, and to stand firm against the tactics of evil.
About the Author
T. L. Daniels Jr. is a renowned writer, producer, and director from Dayton, OH, who pours his life experiences into creative works. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Digital Cinematography through Full Sail University. Eager to further his education, and resolve in character, the Masters of Film degree became his next endeavor to capitalize the year 2023. With future works, auspicious in results, T. L. plans to continue writing novels we all can relate to.
AuC79: The Gold Cheetah is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (hardbound $55.00, eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3422-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/auc79-the-gold-cheetah-pb/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/auc79-the-gold-cheetah-pb/
Contact Information
