New York, NY Author Publishes Book in Arabic
March 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Secret of Room 1606, a new book by Mohamed Abdalla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We travel through life to live with people we are destined to meet, and the memory no longer remembers them again, but the names of some of them are engraved between the folds of the heart and soul. These are the nectar of roses that we inhale every morning simply by mentioning their names.
The Secret of Room 1606 is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7292-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at
https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-secret-of-room-1606/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-secret-of-room-1606/
