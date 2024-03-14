Portland, OR Author Publishes Story Collection
March 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOMG That's Her!: A Mother's Tale of Bipolar Disorder, a new book by Francine A. Hart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
OMG That's Her! is the harrowing tale of a mother's heartbreak over watching her bipolar daughter suffer. This compilation of stories about her daughter's bipolar behaviors provides insight into how mental illness affects families.
About the Author
Francine A. Hart has been a schoolteacher for over twenty years and a volunteer in different community events and organizations. She enjoys camping, kayaking, hiking, and traveling to new places. She and her husband have been married for 30 years and have two children.
OMG That's Her!: A Mother's Tale of Bipolar Disorder is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-592-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/omg-thats-her-a-mothers-tale-of-bipolar-disorder/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/omg-thats-her-a-mothers-tale-of-bipolar-disorder/
