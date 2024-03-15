Spokane, WA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWomen Who Don't Blush, a new book by Trishanna Marie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Women Who Don't Blush is a gritty and colorful collection of poetry that takes readers on a journey through motherhood, conquering heartbreak, and giving voice to the uprise after grief.
About the Author
Trishanna Marie is a poet. A true enthusiast for the written word. She is a social justice advocate, runner, yogi, artist, and extrovert at the core. She adores her family and friends and is a mother to a hilarious, wild-haired little girl. Often cuddled up with her daughter and her fluffy feline, Trishanna resides in Spokane, Washington, where she owns a private practice as a licensed mental health counselor.
Women Who Don't Blush is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-295-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/women-who-dont-blush/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/women-who-dont-blush/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us