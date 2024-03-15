Rochester, NH Author Publishes Poetry
March 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAt the Bottom of the Ocean, a new book by Christopher Hall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At the Bottom of the Ocean follows the fictional character Smokes Ships as he narrates poems about being unable to find love. The place is Jade Marks, a secret town in North America, and the time is the year 2023. Smokes cannot find love throughout the latter part of his life, and these poems are to create an ethereal world of images and ideas through the use of war imagery, sailing references, airplanes, and the events of the made-up country Forsythelus.
Written to a broad audience that will feel the very emotional and scary world of Smokes' life appear before them, At the Bottom of the Ocean showcases the trials of men and love, and how the power of war, sailing, and tragedy can be anyone's clue as to why this happens to people, and what it means to Smokes.
About the Author
Christopher Hall is a poet from Rochester, N.H. who invites all to immerse themselves into the power and lesson of his new book, At the Bottom of the Ocean. Besides writing poetry, Christopher enjoys weightlifting and fashion, and lives at home with his roommate.
At the Bottom of the Ocean is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardcover $25.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-380-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/at-the-bottom-of-the-ocean-poems-about-a-man-unable-to-find-love-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/at-the-bottom-of-the-ocean-poems-about-a-man-unable-to-find-love-pb/
