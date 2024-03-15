Doniphan, MO Author Publishes Memoir
March 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Twisted Tail of Infamy, a new book by Juan Jesus Valdez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At an early age, Juan Jesus Valdez has to learn how to fight to survive. With two older brothers at home constantly punching and taunting him, he eventually learned to fend off their attacks by educating himself in both mind and body in self-defense mechanisms. These years of fighting and learning led Juan down a brutal path, from attacks at a naval base by other sailors to his home biker gang tossing threats his way when refusing to commit. Juan has led a life few have traveled down, and he persevered through his most challenging moments to find success in education, career, and love. His story is proof that different and varied life experiences can turn a boy into a man, and a successful one at that.
About the Author
Juan Jesus Valdez enjoys writing short stories and posting them on social media. He also enjoys woodworking, horses, and saving homeless dogs.
A Twisted Tail of Infamy is a 120-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-371-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-twisted-tail-of-infamy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-twisted-tail-of-infamy/
