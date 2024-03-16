Fort Pierce, FL Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
March 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Rapid Weight Loss Plan, a new book by Royal Phoenix & Saryn Phoenix, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How many people have started a new diet plan, just to find the food unappetizing, the system's rules too complex, or the cost too prohibitive? Many diet plans do not take into account the schedule of busy people who have little time for diet and exercise, but you don't need to know how to cook or exercise continuously to start the weight loss process. You don't have to be a world class chef, a ton of money for fresh foods, or elusive rules to follow these simple guidelines and recipe ideas. The Rapid Weight Loss Plan offers more than just quick weight loss, it changes your mindset. With this new system, you can embrace a new way of thinking about yourself and the world around you.
About the Author
Royal Phoenix & Saryn Phoenix have been married for thirty years and have seven amazing children. As a family, they spend most of their downtime playing games together such as Fortnite. If they are going to do a physical activity, they love to go to the beach as they are fortunate enough to live within driving distance of some of the best beaches in the country.
The Rapid Weight Loss Plan is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (hardback $37.00, eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-436-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-rapid-weight-loss-plan-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-rapid-weight-loss-plan-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us