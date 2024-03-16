International Author Publishes Short Story Collection
March 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShort Stories by O'Dear, a new book by O'Dear, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stories based on true events to open one's eyes to the world. This book will show you parts of the world that might help open your mind to new things.
About the Author
I was born into a family of dancers, musicians, and movie producers. Momma always said, "The world is our stage. No matter how difficult a situation may be, the show goes on, so suck it up buttercup, make the best of it." Show-biz people learn to solve problems with laughter.
In 1950, at age 7, when the psychiatry department of Tulane University needed a child actor for a human behavior documentary, I got the job. What I witnessed working with doctors impressed me greatly. After graduating from the Hoffman Institute, I was licensed to work in the Medical Arts Centre on 57th Street in New York City. This 18-story building included a small hospital for mentally disturbed. The top two floors were privately owned apartments reserved for performing artists.
On the lower floor where I worked people of every age, race and religion came to us seeking relief from mental and physical oddities deemed incurable by other doctors. Much to my delight I learned the disability paradox. People suffering permanent disability can achieve excellent, productive lives; often they become the happiest people on the planet.
Thank you for reading my book. I love you.
Your friend, O'Dear
Short Stories by O'Dear is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-508-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/short-stories-by-odear-a-cartooned-story-book-based-on-true-events/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/short-stories-by-odear-a-cartooned-story-book-based-on-true-events/
