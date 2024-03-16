Flat Rock, AL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmerikan Honey: Requiem for a Nightmare, a new book by Alexander Tesfaye, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Amerikan Honey: Requiem for a Nightmare is a collection of poems that offers a lens into the author's mind and soul. The book works as a window into the deepest thoughts and emotions, allowing the reader to understand the world from a different perspective. The poems that reside in this collection are not only thought-provoking but also work as a means of expressing thoughts and opinions on real-world issues ranging from suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, sexual assault, and many more.
About the Author
Only those that know should know.
Amerikan Honey: Requiem for a Nightmare is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-143-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/amerikan-honey-requiem-for-a-nightmare/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/amerikan-honey-requiem-for-a-nightmare/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
