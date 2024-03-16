Killeen, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
March 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tale of Simon the Squirrel, a new book by Inicio Simul, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Tale of Simon the Squirrel follows a squirrel named Simon in search of a magical key to unlock a mysterious forest door. Along the way, Simon meets many friends from different walks of life, and they all work together on an adventure to unlock the power within themselves. The friends encourage each other, lift each other up, and lend a helping hand to each other to realize their true power and potential.
About the Author
Inicio Simul wrote The Tale of Simon the Squirrel after attending an accelerated leadership course offered through National Vision. This conference offered Simul the opportunity to unlock the power to become a better, stronger leader. Simul possesses a deep desire for self growth, motivation to be better, and a desire to reach the unreachable. Simul is passionate about philanthropic capabilities and caring for communities.
The Tale of Simon the Squirrel is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (hardback $36.00, eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0167-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-tale-of-simon-the-squirrel-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-tale-of-simon-the-squirrel-pb/
