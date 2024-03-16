Seattle, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Gift, a new book by Ilah Rose Sharp, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a great darkness comes over a valley, a family of field mice work extra hard on Christmas gifts for each other to restore some holiday cheer.
The Gift teaches children that some gifts are more precious than things we can physically touch. Love for each other is the most important gift we can share, and it reminds us that as long as we have love, we are never truly alone.
About the Author
Ilah Rose Sharp has two adult children. She lives with her sister and husband in Greenwood, Indiana. For over twenty years, Sharp worked as a certified nursing assistant. She was also a substitute teacher for a year and worked with special needs students. Sharp enjoys learning and talking to people from different walks of life.
Sharp likes to hand quilt and create baby quilts. She enjoys all kinds of music, with k-pop being one of her favorites. Sharp loves watching Asian shows and movies. She has been writing since she was ten years old. Sharp's first writing was about her mother and how her mother was her most prized possession.
The Gift is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3272-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-gift-by-ilah-rose-sharp/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-gift-by-ilah-rose-sharp/
