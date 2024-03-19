Muskegon, MI Author Publishes Spiritual Book
March 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDedication to Jesus: A 90 Day Devotional, a new book by Janett Green, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After coming upon a classic book of 365 daily devotions that had been written by the late Billy Graham, a very inspirational evangelist, suddenly, Janet Green heard a small voice. It whispered: "You can write one, too."
Green's 90-day devotional is designed to help readers cope with their trials and tribulations while still putting our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ first, stressing the good book's wisdom to love the Lord God with all your heart, mind, and soul, and everything else will be added to you.
Your journey may not be smooth sailing, and you will have to rise above the storms. But don't be like Jonah, who tried to run from God in the other direction. You can run, but you can never hide. Strive to become holy and seek salvation!
About the Author
Janett Green graduated from East Orange High School, class of 1969 (her favorite class was Spanish). She began studying the Bible at an early age and was in church every Sunday with her sister and her girlfriend. She was raised Baptist and started at Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to hear the sermon and choir sing.
Green has two children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandbaby. Her hobbies are cooking, baking, reading, art therapy, and doing word search puzzles. She loves making peanut butter cookies. Her special interest is studying the Word of God.
Dedication to Jesus: A 90 Day Devotional is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1373-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dedication-to-jesus-a-90-day-devotional/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dedication-to-jesus-a-90-day-devotional/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
