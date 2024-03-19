Haverhill, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSofia the Black Cat's Adventure, a new book by Sarah Germanos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Sofia the black cat, who is considered "bad luck".
Join Sofia as she ventures out on her own, and befriends a Skunk named "Funk".
With each turn of the page as you read along, you'll find Sofia's brave adventure to be inspiring and heartwarming.
For more information follow the author on social media:
Instagram: Sarah_Germanos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authorsarahgermanos
Book instagram: sbca_book
Sofia the Black Cat's Adventure is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7286-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sofia-the-black-cats-adventure/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sofia-the-black-cats-adventure/
