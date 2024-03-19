Prescott, AZ Author Publishes Thriller Book
March 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDeath in the Canyon: A Novella, a new book by Pamela Dunmire, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this timely crime thriller set in the snoozy Bradshaw Mountains in Arizona, a group of retirees sets out to discover the truth behind their friend's mysterious death.
Delilah Benson is a passionate environmentalist and beloved member of the book club Novellas, founded by her and her friends more as an excuse to chat and catch up than to discuss literature. After retiring from the county sheriff's department, Delilah is looking forward to hiking trips with her friends and husband, David. However, Delilah's behavior becomes increasingly erratic, culminating in a rash solo-drive to the Grand Canyon. David recruits the Novellas members to help search for Delilah, but as the details of her disappearance become clearer, the group is at a loss for an answer.
Tackling urgent themes such as climate change, corruption, and the danger of unchecked human consumption, Death in the Canyon takes the reader on a journey of uncovering the sinister unpinning of this quiet Southwestern town.
About the Author
Pamela Dunmire has a master's degree in counseling psychology from Chapman University, and she spent twenty years working with families to make them whole again. After retiring as a counselor in child welfare and adoptions, she moved to the mountains of Arizona and became a full-time writer and visual artist, which led her to also become a retreat leader and public speaker.
Pamela and her husband live in Prescott, Arizona. Together they have three children and five grandchildren.
You can find out more about the author at www.pameladunmirefineart.com
Death in the Canyon: A Novella is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardback $25.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-379-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/death-in-the-canyon-a-novella-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/death-in-the-canyon-a-novella-pb/
