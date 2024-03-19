Millville, DE Author Publishes Memoir of Addiction and Recovery
March 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInheritance, a new book by Kelley M. Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Kelley M. Moore's youngest daughter was seventeen and a senior in high school, her entire world changed with the discovery of her daughter's alcohol and drug addiction. In her inspiring memoir, Moore shares the road to recovery through the eyes of a mother, the intense emotional and physical turmoil it takes on not only the person afflicted with the disease, but to the family unit as a whole. She learns through her daughter's journey to sobriety of the generational effects, the inheritance of the disease from one generation to the next, and the steps families can take to provide a positive and honest atmosphere for a family member's healing.
Moore's own journey is a testament to the enormous role family can play in recovery. While her daughter fought, and still fights, to maintain sobriety, mother, father, sister, and daughter find themselves absorbed into new roles, and discover new lifelong passions for aiding others on their road to recovery.
About the Author
Kelley M. Moore is an advocate for those individuals struggling with addiction and their families. She has dedicated her life to assisting others in finding their sobriety and has worked professionally in the addiction field for almost twenty years. She has helped to change laws, led support groups for families, and was available 24/7 for anyone who needed help in taking the right direction. She never felt she worked a day in her life.
Today, Moore is one half of an acoustical harmonizing duo and shares the stage with her husband. She and her family shout love all day long, and she is grateful for everything she has inherited.
Inheritance is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-126-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at
https://dorrancepressroom.com/inheritance/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inheritance/
