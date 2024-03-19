Malden, MA Author Publishes Film And Architecture Study
March 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsArchitecture on Screen: A Journey through Perception and Space, a new book by Aygul Abizgildina, Assoc. AIA, Architectural Designer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Architecture on Screen is an exciting journey where architecture and film come together to create something unique. Author, AygulAbizgildina, Assoc. AlA, Architectural Designer, reveals the fascinating interplay between these two worlds and offers new ideas about spaces, culture and storytelling.
Abizgildina shows how films enrich architectural design by creating spaces that reflect cultures and societies. It combines film and architecture as a tool that conveys emotions, beliefs and ideas, shaping our stories.
The analysis of cinematographic works opens before us pictures of different eras, fixing changes in architecture over time. Abizgildina introduces the thought-provoking concept of the "Dual Space," seamlessly blending the real and the staged, ultimately reshaping our perceptions of architectural boundaries..
Through the study of the Sancaklar Mosque as a case study, you will see how light and shadow create storytelling in architecture. This mosque uses light to create sacred spaces, showing the power of architectural storytelling through film.
The book delves into the transformative impact of technology on architecture, illustrating how the fusion of film and technology enables us to perceive spaces through dynamic moving images.
Architecture on Screen is a celebration of the interaction between film and architecture. Abizgildina deftly illustrates how films and society engage in a harmonious dance, presenting a persuasive argument that architecture extends beyond mere buildings; it encompasses culture, storytelling, and the connections that bind us.
This book extends a warm invitation to architects, filmmakers, students, and creatives to embark on a thrilling exploration of the symbiotic relationship between architecture and cinema. It opens doors to groundbreaking designs, cultural revelations, and a deeper appreciation for the seamless fusion of spaces and narratives, all catalyzed by the enchanting magic of cinema.
Architecture on Screen: A Journey through Perception and Space is a 84-page hardback with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-196-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/architecture-on-screen-a-journey-through-perception-and-space/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/architecture-on-screen-a-journey-through-perception-and-space/
