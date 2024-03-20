Graham, NC Author Publishes Biography
March 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThis Ain't No Lie: The Lee Fisher Story, a new book by Jackie S. Fisher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jackie S. Fisher shares the story of her husband, Carrol Lee Fisher. During his lifetime, he endured many sorts of bad experiences and went through many sufferings. However, during life's different hardships, Lee Fisher always kept his faith and was an inspiration to many others. His life story is sure to encourage and inspire others.
About the Author
Jackie S. Fisher is a former member of the Burlington Artists League and the BAL Gallery. She loves animals and owns many herself. During her spare time when she is not involved in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Fisher likes to read, sew, and drive her 1949 Hudson Super Six.
This Ain't No Lie: The Lee Fisher Story is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-341-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/this-aint-no-lie-the-lee-fisher-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/this-aint-no-lie-the-lee-fisher-story/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us