Huntingdon Valley, PA Author Publishes Memoir
March 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInterstate 40: A Memoir, a new book by Dr. Kurt Frey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Interstate 40 is Dr. Kurt Frey's psychological, religious, and spiritual memoir. He lays bare the essence of his sixty plus years of life and reflects on diverse worldly and otherworldly issues.
About the Author
Dr. Kurt Frey is a Christian psychologist (and ultramarathoner) from Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.
Interstate 40: A Memoir is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-597-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/interstate-40-a-memoir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/interstate-40-a-memoir/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
