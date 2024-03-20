Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
March 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJoJo's Big Day, a new book by Patricia Addington and Donna Greene, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This story was written with the intention to engage young readers with positive emotions associated with adoption. The act of adoption may be considered a platform for bringing additional happiness and love into a family structure.
JoJo, Mom, Dad, and Buddy demonstrate that adoption is about love and acceptance experienced though choosing members to join a family. It is an act of love displayed by parents and children alike.
While adopted children feel loved, they may seek understanding to conceptualize the idea of adoption. Allowing JoJo to adopt a pet provides the young character the opportunity to give a pet the same love and acceptance JoJo receives in their family.
We are all unique individuals who desire being a part of a household that fills us with happiness and love. We hope you find this story enjoyable, and that it helps broaden the lens through which we view families through diversity, equity, and inclusion.
About the Author
Patricia Addington wrote Jojo's Big Day based on her experience as a young, adopted child. She was an infant when her parents brought her into their family. When she turned four years old, Addington's parents thought she was mature enough to adopt a puppy; and she named her
Polly Anna. Polly and Addington's family did everything together, and Polly filled their lives with happiness and joy. From what she knows, Addington's parents allowed her to adopt Polly to help her understand the delight of being chosen to join a family. Addington learned that adoption can enhance the lives of children, puppies, and parents alike.
Jojo's Big Day is in tribute to Addington's parents, who welcomed her into their loving family.
You can reach out to the author at greenegraf@gmail.com.
JoJo's Big Day is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-381-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jojos-big-day/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/jojos-big-day/
