Ocean Springs, MS Author Publishes Children's Book
March 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpooksville: Hallows Ranch: Book One, a new book by Jessica M. Schinn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The little witch Mara has never been so excited in her young, little life: tonight is her very first Halloween away from her hometown of Witches Peak, as she and her family take the short drive over to Spooksville for all the Halloween festivities and her first time trick-or-treating! Mara's excitement overflows, and she even discovers the very first of her powers. What a night of firsts for Mara!
While Mara is having a little adventure of her own, her older brother Kyle sets off into town with his friends-and hears some plotting of a small group surrounding Mara's powers. For a night filled with spooky fun, Kyle realizes there may just be trouble brewing.
Spooksville: Hallows Ranch: Book One is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardcover $24.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-677-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/spooksville-hallows-ranch-book-series-book-one-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/spooksville-hallows-ranch-book-series-book-one-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
