Carmel, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
March 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNowhere to Hide, a new book by Chalfont St. Giles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love, jealousy, greed, just some of the raw human emotions that fill the pages of St. Giles' latest collection of short stories.
Nowhere to Hide is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-541-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nowhere-to-hide-short-stories-by-chalfont-st-giles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nowhere-to-hide-short-stories-by-chalfont-st-giles/
