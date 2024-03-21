Miami Beach, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSailing with Paros: Our Beautiful World, a new book by Yaeko Koizumi Knaus, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When sailing, one can immensely enjoy watching the changing of the beautiful sceneries and take an interest in the animals seen along the way. However, sailors are now faced with the devastating pollution and damages done to our rivers, bays, and waters. Sailing With Paros: Our Beautiful World presents a desperate plea for help in preserving our earth's sacred ecosystems.
Yaeko Koizumi Knaus was born and raised in Japan. Her love of learning different languages, especially English, brought her to come to study it in the United States of America. While continuing her education, Knaus met Mark, who is now her husband of 49 years.
Through her continuing schooling, Knaus obtained several teaching certificates which made it possible to teach at the public school in New Jersey. She taught for 25 years until her retirement. Knaus enjoyed teaching several subjects including ESL, Japanese Bilingual, elementary school math, as well as reading and writing.
Beside learning different languages, Knaus enjoys taking care of plants. She volunteers at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Knaus also enjoys cooking and traveling. She belongs to the College Woman's Club of Westfield which raises the scholarship fund for the college bound female graduates of Westfield High School.
Knaus has three grown up children: Michael Akira, Marcus Seiji, and Julia Sachiko.
Sailing with Paros: Our Beautiful World is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-056-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sailing-with-paros-our-beautiful-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sailing-with-paros-our-beautiful-world/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us