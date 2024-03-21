Greater New York Area Authors Release Must-Read Children's Book
March 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLake Girl Chronicles: Every Girl's Story, a new children's book by Randy Agness and Gwen Toma, illustrations and editing by Gwen Toma, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lake Girl Chronicles is a delightful story about a little girl's childhood adventures growing up on a lake in New York. Charming, sweet and spirited - Lake Girl Chronicles is told through a child's voice from her diary. The story comes alive through bold and colorful illustrations, drawing the reader into a child's life at the lake.
Lake Girl is curious, adventurous and adorable. A true free spirit - Lake Girl loves to explore while embracing life on the lake. Whether she is plotting to run away from home or skipping along the pier, she has a keen wanderlust and can't wait to capture her day on the pages of her diary.
Independent and fearless, Lake Girl loves her family and her time spent with them. July 4th Fireworks at the lake are sweeter with Mom, Dad and her two brothers. Sunset boat rides are super fun with Dad at the helm,. Mom's delicious sandwiches, and fishing with her brothers off the back of the boat. Of course, Lake Girl always keeps pace with the boys in every way! She is known to lure the biggest fish, drop a ski while water skiing, and run away with the football. Season to season, summer through winter, Lake Girl seizes every day to the fullest in her backyard on the lake.
Lake Girl Chronicles: Every Girl's Story is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-378-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lake-girl-chronicles-every-girls-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lake-girl-chronicles-every-girls-story/
