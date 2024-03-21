Revelwood Named Workday Adaptive Planning Partner of the Year Award – Americas 2024
March 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsFLORHAM PARK, NJ - March 21, 2024 - Revelwood, experts in providing technology solutions for the Office of Finance, has earned the Workday Adaptive Planning Partner of the Year Award – Americas 2024. This is the latest of several awards Revelwood has earned from Workday in just a few short years. The other awards are the FY23 Solution Provider of the Year – North America, the FY22 Solution Provider of the Year Award for Most Growth – Americas, and the 2019 Adaptive Insights Partner Rising Star of the Year award.
"Our team at Revelwood delivers world-class planning solutions based on Workday Adaptive Planning to transform the Office of Finance," said Ken Wolf, CEO, Revelwood. "This recognition from Workday signifies not just our successful partnership with them, but also the achievements of our clients relying on Workday Adaptive Planning."
This award recognizes the Workday Adaptive Planning Partner that drove the highest amount of Annual Contract Value (ACV) for net-new logos and add-ons with Workday Adaptive Planning for the fiscal year 2023. Revelwood is part of the Workday Adaptive Planning Partner ecosystem, delivering deployment services to a customer base of more than 6,500 customers.
The Revelwood team leverages its nearly 30 years of experience working with the Office of Finance and applies best practices to help organizations gain the insights they need to make strategic, meaningful business decisions. The company prides itself on its depth of knowledge and ability to speak business first.
"We have a flourishing and dedicated team for our Workday Adaptive Planning practice," said Dave Miersch, practice leader, Workday Adaptive Planning practice, Revelwood. "We go far beyond the traditional vendor-client relationship. Our clients view us as experts in not just the Office of Finance, but also Workday Adaptive Planning. Our clients consider us true strategic partners – and in some cases, friends."
Global Workday Adaptive Planning Practice
Revelwood recently expanded its Workday Adaptive Planning practice to Europe. Industry veteran Jonathan Dunn is leading the effort, with operations in the UK and Ireland. This global expansion builds on the Revelwood's success in North America.
Revelwood works with the best software vendors in the marketplace to deliver solutions for the Office of Finance that help optimize financial performance and results. The company has partnered with IBM for decades and joined the Workday Adaptive Planning partner program in 2018. Most recently, Revelwood has partnered with BlackLine and Incorta.
Revelwood has earned awards from BlackLine and IBM, in addition to the recognition received from Workday.
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practice guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. Visit www.revelwood.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Lisa Minneci
Revelwood
Contact Us
Lisa Minneci
Revelwood
Contact Us