Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Romance Novel
March 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDallas & Riley Love Story: The Heart Has a Mind Of Its Own, a new book by D. Livelystone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
D. Livelystone delivers a stunning fairytale-like story about a man from Switzerland who meets his soulmate, Dallas. After Dallas lives years with a broken heart, this beautiful stranger suddenly appears out of nowhere, in the checkout line of a market, asking for directions and holding the line up, while Dallas gets irritated with him. Weeks before she jokingly asked the universe to send her knight in shining armor and said, "I don't care if he's from another country," while on his flight over, Riley knew he would meet someone special.
Read this adventurous, addicting love story, filled with loyalty, love, betrayal, deceit, steamy sex, and romance to discover her next move.
About the Author
D. Livelystone is an up-and-coming writer, actor, and model. Her alluring combination of beauty, wit, fantasy dreamlike detail, humor, intuitiveness, and a very creative imagination makes her an intriguing writer.
Dallas & Riley Love Story: The Heart Has a Mind Of Its Own is a 854-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4553-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dallas-riley-love-story-the-heart-has-a-mind-of-its-own/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dallas-riley-love-story-the-heart-has-a-mind-of-its-own/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
