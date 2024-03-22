Tuba City, AZ Author Publishes Novel
March 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHippie Memoirs: Santa Fe Days, a new book by Cliff Alexander, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hippie Memoirs follows a young man who has been discharged from the army after going through a stockade experience for being a conscientious objector. With symptoms of PTSD from that experience, the young man hitches to Santa Fe where he hears of hippie communes. A chance meeting with a poet begins his journey of finding himself along with relationships that are made along the way.
Perfect for baby boomers, Hippie Memoirs authenticity captures life post-Vietnam War Era. Edited by Susan Schmidt
"An immensely entertaining, well written, and vivacious story of revival, identity, and belonging" - Kirkus Reviews
""Hippie Memoirs" is a captivating work that immerses readers in the vibrant and transformative post-Vietnam era. " - Amazon Kindle Review
"a compelling narrative of self-discovery in the post-Vietnam War Era. Cliff Alexander's writing style is both engaging and authentic, skillfully depicting the journey of a young man discharged as a conscientious objector." - Amazon Kindle Review
About the Author
Cliff Alexander worked as a teacher to pay the bills while raising a family, and he still teaches. With a love for creating stories, Alexander has been writing poetry and short stories since 1980. He has always been an outsider and likes to take life head on.
Hippie Memoirs: Santa Fe Days is a 238-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-172-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hippie-memoirs-santa-fe-days/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hippie-memoirs-santa-fe-days/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
