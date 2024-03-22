Middlefield, OH Author Publishes Memoir
March 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Girl Who was Saved by the Hands of God, a new book by Letrice Gandy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Girl Who was Saved by the Hands of God is a searingly poignant memoir of one woman's experience with childhood abuse that haunted her throughout her life. After her parents split up, young Letrice goes to live with her mother and her mother's new boyfriend, who belittle their children with physical and verbal attacks. When Letrice's mother decides she no longer wants her children, they move in with their grandparents, who, to Letrice's demise, are even crueler than her mother. What follows is Letrice's journey from the depths of despair to a place of healing and hope. As she discovers safety and strength in her faith and in people who are truly good at heart, Letrice learns what makes life worth living.
About the Author
Letrice Gandy is currently working to receive her GED and taking college courses. She has a passion for writing both prose and poetry.
The Girl Who was Saved by the Hands of God is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-212-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-girl-who-was-saved-by-the-hands-of-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-girl-who-was-saved-by-the-hands-of-god/
