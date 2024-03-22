westbasedirect.com is Top Online Supplier of FuseBox Consumer Units & Circuit Protection
March 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business Newswestbasedirect.com stocks and supplies a wide and comprehensive range of consumer units and circuit protection, with their most popular range of products coming from FuseBox Circuit Protection. westbasedirect.com have been stocking the Fusebox brand since 2000, helping contractors and electricians receive state-of-the art products with excellent value for money
About FuseBox:
FuseBox: 'Making electricians smile'
Everything FuseBox do is underpinned by their ambition to make the work of electricians easier and more enjoyable. They achieve this through a focus on simplicity.
Design
FuseBox consumer units are designed with the electrician in mind. A simple, compact and functional design makes our units easy to sell to the end customer, while the neat internal layout provides the space for even the biggest of hands to get to work. Features include factory fitted T2 surge protection, earth and neutral bars at the top of the unit and a removable and raised DIN rail.
Quality
The robust build of FuseBox products provides electricians with the peace of mind that they will stand the test of time, both during and after installation. FuseBox follow strict quality control protocols ensuring that the highest standards are upheld.
Affordable
No one wants to spend more than necessary on an essential piece of equipment that sits hidden under the stairs or behind cupboard doors – no matter the level of safety at stake. The pricing of FuseBox Circuit Protection at westbasedirect.com is very competitive; certainly something to smile about – with zero compromise on quality.
User friendly
With the spacious design allowing room for hands to install and test with ease and plenty of space for cables to be routed neatly, FuseBox consumer units also feature a choice of knockouts (20-32mm) to enable electricians to select the perfect sized cable apertures for the supply and final circuits.
Safe
As with anything involving electrical installations, safety is absolutely paramount. All FuseBox consumer units are of metal construction (galvanized to prevent rusting) which conform to BS EN61439-3, and BS 7671:2018+A2:2022 compliant. All products are designed, independently tested by Intertek (SEMKO) and certified to UK CA, CE and European Standards.
westbasedirect.com is No1 authorised stockist of FuseBox Circuit Protection in the UK
