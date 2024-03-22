Brooklyn Park, MN Author Publishes Spiritual Book
March 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeeking Divine Guidance, a new book by Abiola Adedipe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We all want the best out of life but sometimes we may feel stuck, knowing what we want, but we just don't know how to get there. These are the times we must seek knowledge from God, for he sees beyond our understanding and knowledge in all spheres of life.
We can choose to be remembered for either the good or bad things that emanate from us during our days here on earth, and the grace we receive helps us make that choice. It takes grace to stand and win against all odds because God is our shield and buckler. Our action, passion, and zeal are three fundamental principles that determine the outcome of our services. Our gratitude is a result of what God has done in the past and in the present, and looking forward to the blessings to come. Believe and trust in God and go to him in prayer for your salvation.
Seeking Divine Guidance is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-746-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/seeking-divine-guidance/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/seeking-divine-guidance/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
