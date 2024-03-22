La Plata, MD Author Publishes Spiritual Book
March 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLord, Teach Us to Pray, a new book by Teri Hines, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lord, Teach Us to Pray is about the familiar prayer known as the Our Father prayer. Most often than not, this prayer is spoken as a recital-having words move from our lips and not our hearts-not really focusing on the words that may be before us on a page or what has been memorized. The goal of this book is to change the way the reader views prayer and to help people understand the awe-inspiring love of God through these familiar prayers. It is a manner in which our Lord Jesus has given us to pray and to understand the importance of this prayer that was written in the Bible. May this book transform your heart and improve your relationship with God.
About the Author
Teri Hines has been a devoted Christian for over thirty years. She has a passion for writing inspirational texts that will touch the hearts of her readers. She currently resides in Maryland.
Lord, Teach Us to Pray is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-040-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lord-teach-us-to-pray/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lord-teach-us-to-pray/
