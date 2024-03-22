Renton, WA Author Publishes Book on Being a Union Steward
March 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKnowledge Is Power: Lessons to Become a Successful Union Steward, a new book by Jon Voss, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The U.S. is currently witnessing a return to the working class of unionized and union represented workers. All over the country, workers are forming new unions without the support or finances that large and pre-existing labor unions have, and these new unions, especially the new union stewards, are going to need as much information as possible to help them represent their members. The goal of this book is to educate union stewards and unionized workers on how to represent their members. Although the book is directed towards labor and a union stewards role, it also covers leadership qualities and should intrigue anyone in a representative position.
About the Author
Jon Voss is a native of Washington state and has been an active union member for over eleven years. His goal is to support as many local activities, businesses and workers as possible. He currently resides in Renton, Washington.
Visit the author's website at: https://unionstewardknowledge.com/.
Knowledge Is Power: Lessons to Become a Successful Union Steward is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-257-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/knowledge-is-power-lessons-to-become-a-successful-union-steward/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/knowledge-is-power-lessons-to-become-a-successful-union-steward/
