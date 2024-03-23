North Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes His Second Book on the Black Experience in America
March 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Journey Vol. 2: Equality is just an Illusion, a new book by Donald B. Armstrong, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As the second part in The Journey series, Equality Is Just an Illusion continues to illuminate the historical reality of African Americans in the United States over the past two centuries, with an emphasis on the effects of whitewashing and the strategic cover-up of America's racist past. With the threat of banning Critical Race Theory and many culturally significant books in schools, the need to safeguard historical truth is more necessary than ever. In addition to chronicling the plight of Black people in America, The Journey, Vol. 2 highlights the incredible accomplishments and milestones of Black men and women who are rarely known and never discussed in history books.
About the Author
Donald B. Armstrong is a retired military veteran who witnessed several things early in his career which left him with questions about equality. It was then he realized what parents meant when they stated, "Whatever you do, you have to be better." Armstrong is married to Cynthia Gail Armstrong from Macon, Georgia.
Armstrong received an undergraduate degree from North Carolina A&T State University and a graduate degree from the University of Phoenix. He is a sports enthusiast, a fan of the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, University of North Carolina Tar Heels, and North Carolina A&T State University "Aggies." Armstrong enjoys social gatherings with healthy food and stimulating conversations.
The Journey Vol. 2: Equality is just an Illusion is a 220-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-627-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-journey-vol-2-equality-is-just-an-illusion/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-journey-vol-2-equality-is-just-an-illusion/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us