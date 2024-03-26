Akron, OH Author Publishes Technological Book
March 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeginners Guide to AI: ChatGPT 3.5, a new book by Charles Maxwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With the emergence of technologies like ChatGPT, the world of A.I. is on the cusp of a breakthrough, leaving people both excited and apprehensive. Beginners Guide to AI: ChatGPT 3.5 is a glimpse into current chat bot artificial intelligence responses and an informative way to help users understand what questions a chat bot may answer. It also serves as an introduction to the world of A.I. for those that may be skeptical, showing that A.I. can and will be a vital tool for human development going forward, not a terrifying enemy that must be fought.
About the Author
Charles Maxwell is a laboratory technician in Akron, Ohio for one of the city's largest tire manufacturers. He is deeply invested in giving back and investing in his local community. This is his first book.
Beginners Guide to AI: ChatGPT 3.5 is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-822-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beginners-guide-to-ai-chatgpt-3-5-artificial-intelligence-reference-guide-answering-your-everyday-questions-regarding-artificial-intelligence/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beginners-guide-to-ai-chatgpt-3-5-artificial-intelligence-reference-guide-answering-your-everyday-questions-regarding-artificial-intelligence/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
