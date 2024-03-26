Fairfax, VA Author Publishes Memoir
March 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Journal of One Woman's Spiritual and Wellness Journey Through Covid-19, a new book by Leslie Romine, R.N., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Journal of One Woman's Spiritual and Wellness Journey through Covid-19 chronicles the experiences of Leslie Romine, R.N., PRS through the unprecedented times of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Showcasing her mental health struggles through the pandemic, Romine encourages connection to resource groups in order to overcome challenges and become more resilient, grateful, and compassionate in life.
About the Author
Leslie Romine, R.N., PRS grew up in an Airforce military family. She lived on military bases until her senior year of high school. She studied nursing at The Medical College of Virginia and earned her bachelor's degree. Romine's mission from childhood to adulthood was to help others. She worked in the high-risk antepartum, post-partum, and infant areas. She worked many years in different sales positions as well.
Recently, Romine has enjoyed volunteering in various local community businesses that allowed her to direct homeless and other clients to the resources to accommodate their needs. During this time, she took the certification class to become a PRS (Peer Recovery Specialist). She is planning on getting her certification in Personal Medicine through Pat Deegan + Associates Training and Coaching.
Currently, Romine has been on Laurie Mitchell Empowerment and Career Center's zoom sessions with other peers, where they utilize and explore the renowned Dr. Pat Deegan's Personal Medicine education topics for the past several years.
Romine is an entrepreneur with a longtime business partner and enjoys the marketing, sales, and research role it requires. She enjoys brainstorming for new business ventures.
During her spare time, Romine enjoys reading, watching all kinds of classical movies, and long drives to historical towns. Romine is an animal rights activist and donates whenever she can.
A Journal of One Woman's Spiritual and Wellness Journey Through Covid-19 is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $14.99 (eBook $9.99). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-123-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-journal-of-one-womans-spiritual-and-wellness-journey-through-covid-19/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-journal-of-one-womans-spiritual-and-wellness-journey-through-covid-19/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
