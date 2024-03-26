International Author Publishes Quotebook
March 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInspiratherapy: Uplifting Quotebook, a new book by Lucía Anelisse de la Cruz Sada, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Introducing Lucía Anelisse de la Cruz Sada, a debut author who invites you on a transformative journey through her uplifting quotebook!
Lucía is not only an author but also a versatile artist, writer, and entrepreneur, breathing life into her unique approach to self-healing. Through resilience and determination, she explores the depths of inner healing with reiki and growth methods, acquiring a wealth of knowledge through courses and workshops. Now Lucía passionately shares her wisdom to guide others on their personal healing paths.
Infused with spirituality, Lucía's artistic creations transcend boundaries, from digital art to traditional painting. With mastery over both techniques, her creations embody her artistic essence, serving as the cornerstone of her life. Writing became Lucía's sanctuary, offering solace and self-expression. As a successful author, she effortlessly merges her love for writing with her deep desire to uplift others, offering hope, resilience, and fresh perspectives to future generations.
Lucía understands the challenges that test our determination, leaving us feeling adrift and insecure. Yet she firmly believes that by embracing reflection and shifting our perception, we can find renewed motivation and a clearer sense of purpose. This newfound inspiration becomes the catalyst propelling us to succeed in any circumstance. Drawing from her studies in self-help and personal growth, Lucía has crafted a transformative method centered around inspiration as the foundation of healing.
Born into an entrepreneurial family, Lucía's educational journey led her to prestigious universities in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. This diverse background enriched her understanding of the human experience, shaping her into a compassionate and knowledgeable guide.
So join Lucía on this incredible adventure and unlock the power of inspiration, healing, and personal growth. Together let's embrace reflection, shift perception, and create a brighter, more resilient future!
Inspiratherapy: Uplifting Quotebook is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-826-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/inspiratherapy-uplifting-quotebook/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inspiratherapy-uplifting-quotebook/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us