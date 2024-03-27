Richmond, TX Author Publishes Biography
March 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsF*ck You, Love, Me: The Diary of a Breakup from a Toxic Relationship, a new book by Cassie Langdon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
F*ck You, Love, Me depicts how you can still be in love with someone that has mentally, physically, emotionally, and verbally abused you. Author Cassie Langdon thinks that young women are embarrassed to admit that they actually loved, or are still in love with, men that abused them. She hopes that her readers know they are not alone. This story follows Langdon in the year after being dumped by her boyfriend of three-and-a-half years; how she coped with her feelings, fears, and pain after being left by her first love.
F*ck You, Love, Me: The Diary of a Breakup from a Toxic Relationship is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-283-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/f-ck-you-love-me-the-diary-of-a-breakup-from-a-toxic-relationship/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/f-ck-you-love-me-the-diary-of-a-breakup-from-a-toxic-relationship/
