McHenry, IL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
March 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMisguided: Book One of the Memories Trilogy, a new book by Nathan Zako Forester, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It has been over three centuries since the Captain of the Guard, Molglove Deathblade, single-handedly overthrew High King Oedipus. Since then, he has crushed every insurrection that has threatened his reign, causing most to give up hope of escaping his tyranny. But there are few that still fight against him. Rosner of Tikthrim did not think he would be one of them.
Strange things happen in a rapid series of events, all stemming from whispers in the wind. Given nothing but a fairy tale of a promise, Rosner is forced to begin a journey across Omnimentus, undergoing trials he is wildly unprepared for. His only driving force is the desire to find, and save, his brother.
Secrets are revealed, or further complicated. A world which Rosner never dreamed of experiencing opens to him, but all he wants is his brother.
Misguided: Book One of the Memories Trilogy is a 432-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-233-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/misguided-book-one-of-the-memories-trilogy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/misguided-book-one-of-the-memories-trilogy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us