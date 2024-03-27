Gary, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
March 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWorking Class Cats for Peace, a new book by Carolyn McCrady, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Working Class Cats for Peace was inspired by Carolyn McCrady's stepchildren who loved to go to the beach. When they tried to bring the family cat along, he balked. Carolyn explained that he couldn't come because he didn't have a bathing suit.
This book provides a simple but interesting way to talk about friendship and loyalty among children, and promote the idea that when we harm each other, we are harming ourselves.
About the Author
Carolyn McCrady is a retired high school English teacher and an activist from Gary, Indiana. She is an avid lover of cats, and has spent many years enjoying the company of these beautiful creatures; an avid lover of peace, she has also spent many years trying to convince the government that, as Marvin Gaye has advised, "War is not the answer."
McCrady believes this story resonates with children as well as with adults.
Working Class Cats for Peace is a 26-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-110-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/working-class-cats-for-peace/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/working-class-cats-for-peace/
