Brown Deer, WI Author Publishes Novel about Mother Earth
March 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Climatic Death of Mother Earth, a new book by W. Allen, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In The Climatic Death of Mother Earth, W. Allen writes as one of Mother Earth's concerned children. This fictitious account is a platform inspired by findings of climatologists and other experts in these matters, including years of personal observations local/national and international weather reports; that include reports of vicious persistent devastating news of weather extremes; their ecological devastation upon the planet and its inhabitants; namely humans who are thought to be culprit(s) of the discord(s).
These visitations (sometimes referred to iconic as bombs) of inordinately powerful events manifested in hurricanes, tornadoes windstorms, rainstorms, snowstorms etc.; including other weather related events; such as earthquakes, sinkholes, and no doubt the very shifting of the "internal plates" of the earth! As such these warnings are indications, the weather is changing and becoming more severe with predictable continued significant consequences ahead; will continue plaguing Mother Earth and her inhabitants. Unless appropriate actions are taken; we will continue to be victims; plagued by related suffering and destruction (including the violent upheavals of the internal bowels as well of Mother Earth–and the consequences).
About the Author
W. Allen is a Milwaukeean. He has graduated from several universities: MATC a.k.a. MIT, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, and Columbia Pacific University.
The Climatic Death of Mother Earth is a 64-page hardcover with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-282-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-climatic-death-of-mother-earth/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-climatic-death-of-mother-earth/
