Mason, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
March 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Does Why Equal Wow?, a new book by James Browning Jr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A fun reminder of why we should never stop asking why."
About the Author
James Browning is the founder and Chief Creative Officer of Browning Creates.
James has built strategies and creative campaigns with Fortune 500 companies for over 20 years. His aware winning creative can be seen throughout the digital world, as well as broadcast, print and packaging.
James' approach to connect brands to their audiences, is to shine a light on their why equals wow story. The power of why inspires, activates and creates an emotional connection for today and tomorrow.
"Your why story makes you unique and leads to the impact of your wow story." JBrowning
Why Does Why Equal Wow, was created for children, and the inner child voice in all of us.
Why Does Why Equal Wow? is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-542-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/why-does-why-equal-wow/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-does-why-equal-wow/
