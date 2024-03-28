Las Cruces, NM Author Publishes Poetry And Art Collection
A collection to get in touch with your feelings and reality. These poems and artwork are combined to give the reader more to think about and more to try and understand. Dive deep and come to conclusions that we all might need to remember.
About the Author
Ashley Beth Cleveland currently lives in New Mexico, "The Land of Enchantment." She is a Southern Belle, born and raised in Alabama. After graduating from Itawamba Community College, ABC attended the University of Mississippi majoring in Social Work. While visiting California recently, she found that art brought out her creativity and imagination. Ashley feels these roads merges her and Gregory's separate and combined paths traveled, and is enthused to co-author this first book by adding her attempts at putting paint to a medium that expresses what she finds on a blank canvas.
Gregory Alan Westphal is retired and currently living in "The Land of Enchantment," too. Gregory received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Ole Miss in 1973, followed by creative writing and other graduate English courses. A.D.D. has directed him through banking, teaching, franchise foods, scouting, inventing, driving a taxi, and being a near hermit. Robert Frost and E. E. Cummings are among his favorite poets. these roads is Gregory's first published book, although two of his earlier poems were published decades ago, one in Domino's Pizza Press and another in a book from an online contest.
these roads is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7310-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/these-roads/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/these-roads/
