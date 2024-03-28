Washington State Christian Author Publishes Spiritual Political Guide
March 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDefend Yourself Against Bible Fundamentalists, a new book by Dr. Arthur August, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Defend Yourself Against Bible Fundamentalists sheds light on how religious Fundamentalists are actively trying to get control of you by citing Holy Scripture as divine authority in order to revoke your rights and freedoms in these eight important non-spiritual areas. The passages within warn you of your dark and terrible future, if you let or give or help them get political control.
If you are afraid of losing your rights or afraid you can't get them, then you need to read Defend Yourself Against Bible Fundamentalists. Arthur August exposes the hidden agenda of those trying to control us by perverting the Bible. After I read it, began recognizing the many ways they have gotten and are trying to get control of us. We don't have a chance if we don't see what they are doing to us until it's too late. Check it out now!
About the Author
Author Dr. Arthur August, having been granted his Doctorate by Loyola Marymont University, and having been raised by a New Thought Christian minister, has the necessary background, mindset and skills to uncover the unrighteous political goals and hidden agenda of Fundamentalists in their attempt to subvert the spirit of religion and impose their absolute control on you by using their strictly literal interpretation of scripture.
Defend Yourself Against Bible Fundamentalists is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-188-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/defend-yourself-against-bible-fundamentalists-what-you-need-to-know-to-prevent-literal-scripture-fundamentalists-from-revoking-your-freedoms/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/defend-yourself-against-bible-fundamentalists-what-you-need-to-know-to-prevent-literal-scripture-fundamentalists-from-revoking-your-freedoms/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
