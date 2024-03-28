Leander, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
March 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBusiness and Personal Wisdom: A Wise King's Advice, a new book by Bob Biles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the first nine chapters of Proverbs-Solomon's letter to his son who will be king someday-Solomon provides an astounding amount of wisdom. If the son will listen to, accept, and claim this wisdom for his own, he will be a wonderful king and enjoy the fruits of kingship. The question is, will he? Business and Personal Wisdom: A Wise King's Advice takes the wisdom Solomon gave and translates it into wisdom for us today using historical references and anecdotes from author Bob Biles' career and personal life. In multiple ways, today's world is not much different than the world of Solomon's time. Like then, many today are shouting their ideas, thoughts, counsel, and advice on how the world should be and how others should act. In his day, Solomon found a good deal of it was simple, foolish, deceitful, or evil. Solomon would have the same option of much of today's talk and speeches. Rather than listen to that chattering, Solomon's sincere hope is you will hear Wisdom's entreaties and the true wisdom in Solomon's words and become wise.
It is Bob's hope that the business and personal applications he has drawn from Solomon's letter to his son will change your life.
About the Author
After working in the CPA world for three years, Bob spent the next forty years serving as the finance director or CFO for six cities and a transit agency. Besides experiencing multiple government and management styles, having lived in six of the states west of the Mississippi River, Bob has firsthand experience of regional cultural differences and a wide range of personalities.
Bob and his wife of forty-six years have three children and five grandchildren. They spend two days a week with the grandchildren (and their parents) and the whole family gathers on a regular basis. Bob and his wife attend New Hope First Baptist Church in Cedar Park, Texas, and are active participants in several activities, including a wonderful Sunday School class.
Bob has been to all fifty states in the U.S. and most of the Canadian provinces. Although there have been some special places to which Bob wants to return, those will have to wait until he gets through the list of destinations yet unseen.
Business and Personal Wisdom: A Wise King's Advice is a 376-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardback $40.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-050-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/business-and-personal-wisdom-a-wise-kings-advice-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/business-and-personal-wisdom-a-wise-kings-advice-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us