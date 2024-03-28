Stafford, VA Author & Retired FBI Special Agent Publishes Memoir
March 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChasing Shadows: Terrorists, Gangsters and Bankers and the Al Capone Method The FBI in a Post 9/11 World, a new book by Peter W. Ashooh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With his firsthand account, Peter W. Ashooh, a retired FBI Special Agent, informs readers about the battles he and his colleagues endured during the reaction and outcome of the 9/11 tragedy. He also explains the changing demands FBI agents experienced in order to prevent the next terrorist attack. Ashooh shares the details of his investigations that identified the activities of the hijackers, up to the day of the attack on the Pentagon.
About the Author
Peter W. Ashooh, a retired FBI Special Agent, first joined the FBI in 1979 after graduation from the College of William and Mary. He served as a firearms instructor, defensive tactics instructor, and tactical instructor for over twenty years. Ashooh acted as the undercover agent in more than twenty separate undercover operations. He trained in martial arts for over 50 years and achieved black belts in multiple styles, currently holding an eighth degree black belt in Isshin-Ryu style of Okinawa karate, weapons, and jujitsu. He currently teaches classes several evenings per week in Virginia, where he lives with his wife, Wini.
Chasing Shadows: Terrorists, Gangsters and Bankers and the Al Capone Method The FBI in a Post 9/11 World is a 262-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-117-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at
https://dorrancepressroom.com/chasing-shadows-terrorists-gangsters-and-bankers-and-the-al-capone-method-the-fbi-in-a-post-9-11-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chasing-shadows-terrorists-gangsters-and-bankers-and-the-al-capone-method-the-fbi-in-a-post-9-11-world/
