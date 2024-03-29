Mooresville, NC Author Publishes Military Education Book
March 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Be Successful in the Military, a new book by Robert Eugene Van Harvey III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the world today, many young adults struggle to become successful in the military. With Robert Eugene Van Harvey's insight and years of experience in the military, a new generation of recruits can learn the finer details of success through the ranks. Like others, he was on the fast track to success, when an injury required him to retire from the military.
For high-school-age young adults, Harvey begins with what you can do now to begin setting yourself up for success, for men and women alike, and how to keep your eyes on the goal. With personal interviews towards the end of the book as well, he shares testimonials from many perspectives in the military, to fit whichever branch works for you. With this easy-to-read guideline, you can become a successful member of our military, and make an entire nation proud.
About the Author
Robert Eugene Van Harvey III completed multiple certifications during his military career, including personal training and educating other soldiers in martial arts. After he left the service, he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. Harvey is also a full-time member of the American Bladesmith Society and the North Carolina Custom Knifemakers Guild, and in his free time he enjoys crafting high-end custom knives.
Harvey is married and has one daughter and three stepchildren.
How to Be Successful in the Military is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardback $29.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-238-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-to-be-successful-in-the-military-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-to-be-successful-in-the-military-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
