Jackson, MI Author Publishes Romance Novel
March 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHawaiian Embers, a new book by Sheri Lynne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Step into the final chapter where love and danger collide, where every heartbeat holds the promise of passion and peril. In this riveting conclusion to a trilogy that has captured hearts and minds alike, prepare to be swept away into a whirlwind of romance, thriller, and suspense woven seamlessly into a tapestry of gripping storytelling.
As the curtain rises on this thrilling finale, Mark TreVaine finds himself facing his most formidable adversary yet. With Mark rescuing his employee Tammy's daughter Bethany from a kidnapper, Tammy and Mark find themselves growing closer together when Detective Zack Williams informs them Bethany and Tammy are in far more danger than they realized. Mark encourages Tammy and her daughter to move in with him to keep them safe. With each pulse pounding moment, hearts race and adrenalin surges as they struggle to keep their desires hidden. Will they emerge victorious, or will the forces against them prove too powerful to overcome?
Join author Sheri Lynne, on this final leg of this epic journey, where passion ignites, danger lurks at every corner, and the only certainty is that nothing will ever be the same again.
In this epic conclusion, brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, where every page turn brings us closer to the edge of our seats, desperate to uncover the truth and discover the fate of our beloved characters. This is not just a story, it's an experience. A journey that will linger in your hearts long after the final chapter has been turned. Are you ready to be captivated?
This thrilling finale to the trilogy is a must read. The first two books in the series are also available for purchase.
About the Author
Sheri Lynne is the owner of a small business in southern Michigan which keeps her busy along with caring for her special-needs son Bryan, who holds a very special place in her heart. Over the years, Lynne has been involved with Compassion International, a ministry aiding children in third-world countries, bringing them and their families out of poverty, providing them with food, education, and medical assistance, and teaching them the love of Christ.
In her spare time, Lynne enjoys spending time with her daughter Wendy and her husband Joe and their daughter, her darling granddaughter Madilynne.
With Hawaiian Embers, Lynne has completed her Hawaiian series trilogy. She is currently working on a new historical romance novel, which takes place in 1910. You can learn more about Sheri Lynne and her works at www.swlynnebooks.com.
Sheri Lynne was featured in DeMode Literary Magazine, an international magazine, in their September and October issue of 2023 and Simply Hers Magazine in their July and August issue of 2023.
Hawaiian Embers is a 354-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-216-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hawaiian-embers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hawaiian-embers/
