Highland, WI Author Publishes Memoir
March 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Heart Remembers: Recollections of a Ninety-Year-Old Man, a new book by Helmuth R. Krause, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Heart Remembers: Recollections of a Ninety-Year-Old Man tells the true story of Helmuth R. Krause, a man defined by his honesty, hard-work, and love of family. Helmuth R. Krause was born in Marathon County, Wisconsin in 1932. He grew up in a hard-working farm family, a lifestyle that he has proudly passed on to his children and grandchildren. This story is the journey of a young boy of mixed blood born during the depression into poverty. He shares the many lessons he learned and the people he met throughout more than nine decades. He hopes to inspire others to be appreciative of all people, all animals, and all land.
About the Author
Helmuth and his wife Ruth live on 160 acres of farmland and forest in hilly, rural southwest, Wisconsin. Together they raised four children and have ten grandchildren. They are well known maple syrup producers and have been a fixture at regional farmers' markets for 35 years. Helmuth enjoys being in the woods, gardening, and spending time with his family. He is a keen observer of nature and knows the importance of being a good steward of the land. He has made an impact in his community by contributing to community benefits and local food pantries, which serve as only a small part of his legacy. At ninety years old, he still helps out on the family farm, grows a large garden, and runs the family's maple syrup production.
The Heart Remembers: Recollections of a Ninety-Year-Old Man is a 362-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-236-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-heart-remembers-recollections-of-a-ninety-year-old-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-heart-remembers-recollections-of-a-ninety-year-old-man/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us