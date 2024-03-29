Holly Hill, FL Author Publishes Book on Musical Notes
March 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBinary Interval Scale Theory, a new book by Michael Pfortmiller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After many years of music exploration, particularly when it comes to scales, Binary Interval Scale Theory was born. Examining what scales are and ways to use them, this book will appeal to technical musicians as well as musicians with writer's block looking for a new sound. As scary as it can be putting your voice out in the world, risking criticism of your work by your peers, the author believes strongly that this is a unique visual approach to understanding musical scales with the use of pattern representation. What sets this scale book apart from all the others is its visual circular pattern showing you the pattern each scale makes. Hopefully this gives the music world a new and alternative perspective and a new sound.
About the Author
As a child, Michael Pfortmiller was a part of Boy Scouts, Police Explorers, extreme in-line skating, and musical experimentation. As an adult he is into musical experimentation, Auto-CAD CAM & CNC work that is a hobby and profession, billiards, and pool. Pfortmiller is also interested in research of science, history, psychology, philosophy, religions, sacred geometry, the paranormal, UFOs, and conspiracies. He has an open mind and likes playing with ideas and looking in from different perspectives. He also enjoys shows that are odd, like Tales From the Darkside, Twilight Zone, Outer Limits, Stranger Things…he could go on.
Binary Interval Scale Theory is a 74-page hardcover with a retail price of $44.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-443-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/binary-interval-scale-theory/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/binary-interval-scale-theory/
