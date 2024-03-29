Clovis, NM Author Publishes Memoir
March 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Bipolar Mind, a new book by Lisa M. Berry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Bipolar Mind takes you on a journey into the mind of someone who is bipolar who has gone through tremendous abuse in her lifetime, and is trying to heal through poetry. Lisa M. Berry showcases her struggle with alcohol abuse and her family's love that saved her. This riveting collection of poetry can help survivors and show them they matter, and they are not alone.
About the Author
Lisa M. Berry loves to write, cook, hang out with her very close circle of friends and family, and binge her all-time favorite show, Supernatural. Berry loves living life with her adorable husband, David.
My Bipolar Mind is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-160-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-bipolar-mind/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-bipolar-mind/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
