Durango, CO Ph.D. & Author Publishes Book on Flightless Birds
March 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRhea and Other Ratites: Large Flightless Birds of the World, a new book by Donald Bruning, Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rhea and Other Ratites looks at and compares the social structures, breeding, and management of these fascinating creatures both in captivity and in the wild.
About the Author
Donald Bruning, Ph.D. grew up on a dairy farm in Colorado, where he developed a love for animals. In college and graduate school, his interest in zoology grew rapidly and after his first course in ornithology, he knew it was what he wanted to do. After completing his master's degree and starting his PhD, Bruning was offered a golden opportunity to intern for the New York Zoological Society at the Bronx Zoo in New York. There, his first challenge was to develop ways to incubate eggs of the endangered Darwin's rhea and rear the chicks, a feat previously unheard of. In the first year, they had 28 eggs, hatched 26, and raised 25. This instantly made Bruning the authority on rhea. He was then able to study these birds in the wild in Argentina. His interest in these birds has continued to the present day. He worked with many zoos and other organizations over the next 35 years before retiring but continues to give talks and lectures on birds and conservation.
After his first year at the zoo, a young graphic designer, Barbara, started working there as well. Less than two years later, they were married. Together they have three daughters and five granddaughters. Bruning's hobbies since retiring include fishing, hiking, and exploration of the mountains in Colorado and Utah.
Rhea and Other Ratites: Large Flightless Birds of the World is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-109-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rhea-and-other-ratites-large-flightless-birds-of-the-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rhea-and-other-ratites-large-flightless-birds-of-the-world/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us